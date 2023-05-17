Echo Show 5 gets a 3rd gen refresh meaning more powerful audio

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 smart home device not only replaced the Echo Spot, but it became a bedside alternative to an Echo speaker or standard alarm clock. Now it’s moving into its 3rd generation after the previous 2021 iteration, following on from the 2019 original.

The new $90/£85 model has a new look, which is basically more rounded. The audio heft of the device has also been reworked providing twice the bass according to Amazon. Considering the previous version was no slouch (though not a patch on, say, the Echo Show 8), that’s impressive. One unfortunate omission is that the device still only has a 2MP camera, rather than the 8MP camera in other devices. And it won’t follow you around as it will on, say, the Echo Show 8.

The Show 5 also now includes Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor, first introduced in the Echo Show 15 back in late 2021. Amazon has also introduced an adjustable Echo Show 5 stand with a USB-C charging port.

Alongside the standard Show 5, there’s a new Echo Show 5 Kids for $100/£90 which includes all the same hardware improvements but teams it with a space-themed galaxy design. All the usual Amazon Kids features are on board, such as kid-friendly Alexa responses and content filtering. There’s also the usual two-year worry-free design.