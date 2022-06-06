iOS 16 system requirements – can Apple’s latest software run on your iPhone?

Apple’s latest iPhone software has been announced. Called iOS 16, the new version of the venerable mobile software is destined for the upcoming iPhone 14, but a whole host of older iPhones support it too.

iOS 16 isn’t quite compatible with everything that could run iOS 15 (or iOS 13 or 14 for that matter). That’s because it doesn’t include compatibility for the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus from 2015 or the iPhone 7 from 2016. The original iPhone SE is also no longer included, while the 7th generation iPod touch has also dropped off the list since last year – it is now discontinued, of course, too.

The earliest iPhone on the list for iOS 16 compatibility is 2017’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The iOS 16 release date will be September 2022, around the iPhone 14 launch and release dates.

iOS 16 iPhone compatibility: full list

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone SE (2020, 2nd generation)

iPhone SE (2022, 3rd generation)

iOS 16 public beta and developer beta

While the developer preview of iOS 16 is available to Apple Developer Program members starting today, a public beta isn’t available as yet. It will be available to iOS users next month at beta.apple.com but remember the mantra for pre-release software; back up first – and do not install it on your main iOS device.