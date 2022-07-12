Apple watchOS 9: can it run on your existing Apple Watch?

The latest Apple Watch software is watchOS 9 and it’s available as a public beta now. However, installing it isn’t just a matter of checking your Apple Watch model is on the list below; you can only install watchOS 9 if your iPhone is also on the latest beta (we don’t recommend installing it on your regularly-used iPhone). The earliest iPhone for iOS 16 compatibility is 2017’s iPhone 8 (and larger iPhone 8 Plus).

There is a glaring omission among Apple Watch compatibility for watchOS 9 – the Series 3 is not supported. We think that’s rather unfortunate considering you’re still able to buy an Apple Watch Series 3 today. We’ve outlined why we think it’s wrong you can still buy a Series 3 in this piece but essentially we think Apple should have discontinued it a while back due to the poor experience of the entry-level device, with the Watch SE being a much better buy.

The watchOS 9 release date will be September 2022, around the iPhone 14 launch date.

watchOS 9 compatibility: full list

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Also required: iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16 – this is essentially the system requirements for iOS 16 itself.

watchOS 9 public beta and developer beta

The developer preview of watchOS 9 has been available to Apple Developer Program members since Apple’s developer conference in early June, but a public beta has now been launched – sign up for it. If you install it on your existing Apple Watch, do beware that you may encounter bugs or other problems.