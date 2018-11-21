Huawei Mate 20 vs Google Pixel 3: The weigh-in

We're really eager to find out the answer to this one, because it could be the deciding factor for many buyers. The Pixel 2 offered the best smartphone camera in the world until Huawei topped it with the triple-camera P20 Pro… and the Mate 20 has a variant of that.

The Mate 20 keeps three cameras on the back, but the monochromatic one has been swapped for an ultra-wide-angle camera, and the megapixel counts have taken a hit. Here, you'll get a 16MP main sensor, 8MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle.

Megapixel counts certainly aren't everything, but with lowered specs compared to the brilliant Mate 20 Pro's setup, we need to see the results before we know how much of a difference there is between them. Even so, the Mate 20 keeps some of the bigger perks of the setup, including 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and slick close-up shots.

On the other hand, the Pixel 3 sticks with just one back camera at 12.2MP, and it's a great one. As seen on the Pixel 3 XL, the camera delivers the most natural-looking shots of any major 2018 handset – but when you zoom in, we just didn't see as much detail as with the Apple iPhone XS Max or Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

The limitations of Google's single-camera, A.I.-driven approach may be setting in. But there are other benefits, including the incoming Night Sight feature that's flooring pre-release users with its impossibly well-lit low-light shots. That alone could be a game-changer by the time it officially rolls out.

As for this comparison, we'll have to see how it all shakes out once we've had enough time to put both camera setups through their paces.