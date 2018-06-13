HTC U12+ vs OnePlus 6: Which is best?

To be honest, neither of these cameras is the best of the best in the smartphone world today. At the very top of the ladder sits the Huawei P20 Pro, with the Google Pixel 2 just behind and the Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9 right after.

But they're both pretty good dual-camera options overall, albeit with caveats on both ends. The HTC U12+ has a 12-megapixel main sensor at f/1.7 with a 16MP f/2.6 lens alongside to enable 2x zoom and bokeh effects. The HDR processing is superb, blending multiple exposures to pull out more detail.

In the automatic mode, the colours can be blown out – so you might want to use manual mode to get things more natural-looking. And night photos are weaker than with the OnePlus 6. But our main issue came from shutter lag that makes it feel like you're grabbing a snap a moment later than desired. That's frustrating and honestly unexpected from a 2018 flagship.

The OnePlus 6, meanwhile, has a 16MP main and 20MP secondary sensor, both at f/1.7 aperture. Photos tend to be punchy and packed with detail, plus the cameras handle skin tones well. That said, we found the colours overdone here as well, and we think the image processing could use a boost.

But it's much cheaper than all of the phones that beat it on photo quality, and the OnePlus 6 remains a very good shooter despite deficiencies. Overall, given their placement in the order of things, we'd say they're about even in this regard.

Verdict: Draw