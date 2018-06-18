HTC U12+ vs LG G7 ThinQ: Which is best?

Let's be honest: we're not really all that excited by the look of either of these phones. Both are premium, glass-and-metal beasts, but lack distinctive character – something like the curves and small bezels of the Galaxy S9, the dazzling gradient colour backing of the Huawei P20 Pro, or the original notch and no chin of the iPhone X.

The HTC U12+ is here for the notch-haters this spring, offering up a pretty plain-looking face: an 18:9 screen with a regular ol' block of bezel on the top and bottom. The "Liquid Glass" finish on the back is nice, but the U12+ lacks the panache of many other 2018 flagships.

Meanwhile, the LG G7 ThinQ gets a bit lost in the recent notch-and-chin trend of Android phones, including the OnePlus 6 and Huawei P20, and the glass backing doesn't pop as much as it does on the U12+.

But it does have one really cool feature: a "BoomBox" speaker that vibrates the back of the phone to resonate sound through any surface it's laying on. That might sound absurd, but it produces some surprisingly strong results – enough to be a truly unique and special perk.

Verdict: LG G7 ThinQ