Google Pixel 3 vs Apple iPhone XS: The weigh-in

The original Google Pixel handset was obviously inspired by the Apple iPhone design of the day, but the iPhone no longer looks like that anymore.

With last year's iPhone X, Apple embraced an edge-to-edge notched screen with slick new navigational gestures, not to mention a rather steep price – and now the iPhone XS is an even better version of that approach.

Meanwhile, Google's handset has gradually evolved away from an iPhone doppelganger into something a little bit more distinct, and the newly-announced Pixel 3 packs in some compelling software perks while refining the hardware to a new degree.

It's the classic Apple vs. Google battle all over again, albeit with even stronger contenders in the mix. Which will win? We won't know for sure until we review the Pixel 3, but 'til then, here's what we think so far.