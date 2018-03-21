Get schooled: What to expect from Apple’s 27 March Chicago event

A revised Apple Pencil has been rumoured for a while, and it sure looks like that invitation was scribbled by someone with high-quality pressure-sensitive kit (or, er, a real ink pen).

Word on the grapevine is the newer Pencil sticks to your iPad by the power of magnetism, and might have a clip. Slightly more out there rumours talk of virtual erasers, changeable nibs, and widening compatibility with software and hardware alike.

Frankly, we’d love to use a Pencil with an iPhone – or a cheaper Apple tablet than the iPad Pro.

