Grid Autosport is for the long term. This isn’t a throwaway title you’ll delete tomorrow, but a game that rewards perseverance. There’s no messing about with grinding to unlock sections and modes, nor stupid in-game currencies. Everything’s available from day one, whether you fancy delving into career mode, or spending a lunch hour getting smashy at a demolition derby.

Only very rarely does the odd crack appear: the lack of mirrors and detailed dashboards (flaws that aren’t unique to mobile, note); racing series not saving should you want to exit part way through; longish load times – at least for mobile; your device turning into a small portable heater if you play for an extended period of time.

But the bottom line is Grid Autosport is a console-gaming experience on a phone – a ‘proper’ full-on racer that's jaw-dropping in execution, and that, importantly, remains an awful lot of fun. Here’s hoping the market responds accordingly, rather than balking at a ten-quid price tag, and instead choosing freemium tat.

Grid Autosport is available for Android (Google Play) and iOS (App Store). The game is demanding, and so developer Feral lists requirements for the game to be officially supported. On Android, 26 specific devices are listed (including Pixels back to the Pixel 2 and Samsung Galaxy from the S8), along with the requirements of Android 9 and 3.9 GB of free space. On iOS/iPadOS, the game requires iOS 12.1+, 3.9 GB of space, and an iPhone 7/SE or newer/iPad 2017, Pro or newer. However, the game will run – possibly with glitches – on other hardware. More free space is recommended to avoid installation issues and to ensure you can download HD textures. Note that this article has been updated to incorporate the Android release in December 2019.