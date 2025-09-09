One of Apple’s next iPhones is about to get a completely different name – here’s why

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 is at the top of my list of the best upcoming phones and it’s coming later today. But I’m not certain that’s what it’ll be called. Back in June after WWDC 2025, I wrote that Apple’s next line-up of iPhones might drop the numbering entirely. Instead, we might see a naming scheme similar to that of Macs or iPads, where the year or chip denote each iPhone.

I was purely basing this on the new naming scheme for iOS 26 and all of Apple’s other software releases. It seems like a tall order for Apple to revamp its entire smartphone naming scheme. But we may have a hint that Apple’s planning to do exactly this – at least for one of the new iPhone models.

Twitter tipster Duan Rui shared images of what appears to be packaging for the expected ultra-thin iPhone model. Until this point, the rumour mill has assumed this handset would be called the iPhone 17 Air. But this internal packaging only notes iPhone Air, suggesting that Apple won’t include a generation number on this model.

Rui has previously shared some accurate leaks and rumours for Apple devices, including last year’s iPhone 16. In the images shared, it’s unclear exactly where this packaging came from, but it does look just like Apple’s official materials.

Of course, the biggest question mark remains around whether the other iPhone models will ditch the “17.” The packaging Rui shared is only for the slimmer Air model – none of the other models are referenced. As unlikely as it might be for Apple to change the name of its latest iPhone line-up, I think it’s just as unlikely to have two different types of names for the latest iPhones. Apple is famous for its strict rules around names and styles, and a line-up consisting of iPhone Air, 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max would likely break this.

Either way, we don’t have long to find out. Apple is hosting its “Awe Dropping” launch event today (9 September). You’ll be able to watch along from 6pm BST/1pm EST/10am PST using our handy guide. And, of course, we’ll bring you the latest as soon as it lands.