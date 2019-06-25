The first 9 things you should do with your OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro is incredibly impressive, delivering a feature-rich, top-tier flagship experience at a lower price than rivals. Yes, that's the usual OnePlus bargain, but it's better than ever here.

With so many features and premium perks, you'll want to make sure you're making the most of your new super-powered handset. Which settings should you tweak, and how can you ensure that the OnePlus 7 Pro looks and acts exactly as you want it to?

Here's our advice with the essential tips and tricks you need for the OnePlus 7 Pro.