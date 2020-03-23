The first 11 things you should do with your Samsung Galaxy S20

So you've just lovingly peeled back the screen cover on your brand new Galaxy S20 or S20+. What next? Besides putting it in a case of course, which you can see a fine selection of right here.

It can be tricky to know where to start when your phone is packed with so many features it's liable to burst at the seams faster than a pair of the Incredible Hulk's shorts, and Samsung's flagship phone has never had more new additions to get your head around.

Then there's the One UI interface, which might be familiar to returning Galaxy fans, but anyone coming from a different Android or even (whisper it) making the jump from an iPhone might need a few pointers. These are our top tips for what to right after you take your S20 out of the box for the first time. If you haven't actually bought a new Galaxy just yet, make sure to check out our handpicked best deals on the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.