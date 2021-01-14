Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Last year was a toughie for smartphone shutterbugs. While the cameras on offer were better than ever, there’s only so much use you can get out of one when you have to spend 95% of your time stuck indoors.

Should we be able to venture outside that bit more this year, consider the colossal camera array on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. A completely new 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide that doubles as a macro lens, and dual 10MP telephoto lenses with optical zoom (one 10x, one 3x). Plus a 100x Space Zoom to get a closer look at Uranus.

You can use the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’s camera to shoot 8K video at 24fps, 4K at 60fps, and 1080p with a dynamic frame-rate that changes automatically based on how much light is available. Round the front you’ll find a 40MP wide selfie shooter capable of 4K video at 30 and 60fps, and 1080p at 30fps.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G get triple rear-camera setups consisting of a 12MP Dual Pixel main sensor, 12MP wide angle lens and 64MP telephoto with 1.1x optical and 3x hybrid zoom.

Shoot video 8K video at 24fps, 4K at 30 and 60fps, and 1080p at 30, 60 or 120fps. A 10MP front facing Dual Pixel camera takes care of selfies and includes 4K video recording at 30 or 60fps and 1080p at 30fps.