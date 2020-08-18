Samsung’s been making pen-packing Notes for over a decade now, and we blinking love them.

A smartphone that isn’t just an uncharacteristic slab? The novelty alone wins it for us. That said, every year as prices climb, so do expectations, and with the Note 20 Ultra 5G costing £1,179, our expectations are sky high.

Why bother with a pen on a phone?

Because this isn’t just any pen, it’s an S Pen. You can wave it in the air and stuff happens, write notes with it that transform into selectable text, and it makes for a pretty incredible sketching tool too. All this is nothing new though.

What the Note 20 Ultra adds to the line is a boosted camera system, a smoother screen refresh rate, a fancier finish and more power. The power conversation’s a weird one though. In the US, Notes get a Snapdragon chipset. In the UK and the rest of the world, however, it’s Exynos. This shouldn’t matter, but as we flagged when reviewing the S20 Ultra, it does. How much? Who’s to say until we can get them side by side, but one thing’s for sure, amongst all the excellence in the Note 20 Ultra (Exynos version) we reviewed, there were some gremlins.