WTF is Apple CarKey?

If you're already using Apple Pay and have installed a HomeKit compatible smart lock to your front door, the excuse for leaving the house with anything other than an iPhone and a pair of fresh kecks is, like you're outgoing underwear, starting to wear thin.

Think about it – all your cards on Apple Wallet, even gig tickets, match tickets, boarding passes and hotel bookings. Tackle public transport and the requirement for anything other than a tap-and-go payment is slowly dissapating.

Switch to the smart home and Apple's increasingly privacy-aware HomeKit platform might not have the greatest amount of compatible devices, but it does do security pretty well and that extends to ditching physical door keys for Bluetooth-enabled entry to your abode via your handset.

So no wallet, no small change, no door keys. What's left in your pocket? Car keys! Well, Cupertino appears to have an answer for that too.