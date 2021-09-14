Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 13 launch event

Apple's Calfornia Streaming Event delivered what we thought it would, with the exception of the AirPods 3. There were no Macs either, though we expect there to be another event later in the year for new versions of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

One again the event was streamed (from various Californian locations this time) rather than being attended by anyone in person and one wonders whether Apple's events will ever return to the Steve Jobs Theater in quite the way they were.

The event yielded plenty of great new tech and software features though and we'll run through them all below - Apple also announced that iOS and iPadOS 15 will debut next Monday, 20 September.