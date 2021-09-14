Apple debuts Watch Series 7 with rounder edges and 20 percent larger display

Apple Watch Series 7 is here, with a 20 percent bigger screen than Series 6. However, it's not as rumoured - the sides of the watch aren't squared off at all - instead, the watch is slightly more curved with the case. The display is also 70 percent brighter, too.

The operating system has been optimised for the new display - you can fit 50 percent more texxt onto the screen - while software-based buttons are larger. There's also predictive typing with Quick Path and a bunch of new Watch faces to use the extra screen area.

Apple says the display is more crack resistant than ever while there's also more protection for the case itself with IPX6 dust proofing. Apple also says the water resistance is rated at WR50 - or 50 metres to most of us. Faster charging is also available this time around with the USB-C watch charger - you can get the Watch 7 up to 80 percent charge in 45 minutes. This will be useful for those of us who use Apple Watch for sleep tracking.

It's available in five new aluminium finishes, two titanium finishes and three stainless steel finishes. The old Series 3 and Watch SE remain in the range, while the Series 7 replaces the outgoing Series 6. However, the Watch 7 won't be available quite yet - Apple says it'll be available "later in the fall".