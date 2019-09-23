Beta yourself: iOS 13 and iPadOS 13

Every year, like clockwork, Apple updates iOS – but this year’s a little different. In recognition of the iPad take increasingly becoming its own thing, it now runs iPadOS. The foundations remain the same, though – it’s just on iPad you get a bunch of extra stuff.

Which stuff? Well, we check out some of the best bits for iPhone and iPad alike in our tips, delving into the revamped Files, new iPad gestures, and desktop-grade Safari.

iOS 13 for iPhone/iPod touch is released on 19 September. iPadOS is released on 24 September.