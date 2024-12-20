Best sling bags 2025: top cross-body bags for your everyday carry

Keys, phone, wallet: whatever’s in your daily arsenal, the best sling bags make it easy to carry your everyday essentials. And if you’re in the market for a cross-body pocket, this is the list you need.

From packable pouches to bigger zip-ups, there’s a sling bag below for every wearer – whether you want something to go with you everywhere, or a sporran for special occasions.

Don’t know which sling is the winner? We’ve also shared some expert tips to keep in mind when picking one to clip on.

The best sling bags you can buy today

The petite pouch: Finisterre Nautilus Pocket Pack Bag

As any kilt-wearing Scot knows fine well, a little pocket often comes in handy. Like a sporran worn over your shoulder, this cross-body holder is a wee one at just a single litre, yet its pair of pockets promises to keep your essentials sorted. And because its exterior is crafted from recycled ripstop nylon, it should withstand the worst of the Highlands weather.

The kinder keeper: Bearmade Ramsgill Pouch

Carrying can be tricky when you don’t have opposable thumbs. Foraging for berries or bottling a batch of marmalade: this organic canvas sling keeps your paws free to be busy. Weatherproof and guaranteed for life, its 1L pocket is perfect for packing snacks. Late for lunch with Mrs Brown? Detach the strap and attach the belt loops to your handlebars.

The packable pocket: Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack

A compact bum bag is ideal for stashing travel accessories. But what if you need to stash the sling itself? Enter this lightweight looper from Patagonia. When your itinerary demands a switch to larger luggage, it packs down neatly into its own little pocket. Worn cross-body or around the waist, the pack is crafted entirely from recycled materials and hits the scales at just 100g.

The patchwork pack: Cotopaxi Kapai 3L Del Dia

Sew your own sling, they said. It’ll be fun, they said. Now you have a patchwork hatchet-job that even Elmer would be startled by. For a more positive surprise, leave the stitch-up to Cotopaxi: made entirely from production leftovers, each Kapai sling is one of a kind. A fleeced section coddles your phone, while the contoured back hugs you like your mother should’ve.

The hardy hauler: Heimplanet Transit Line Sling Pocket XL

Think Parkour is an extreme way to get around a city? Try commuting at rush hour. Whatever form of urban adventure you pursue, you’ll need a bag that can handle the hustle. Enter the Transit Line: German engineered for daily durability, it’s the Goldilocks option for harbouring your gear. Sized just right, it features a pair of separate soft pockets for your specs and smartphone. An aluminium buckle does security duty, while a padded back panel contours for comfort when you’re crammed in a carriage.

The durable divider: AER Day Sling 3 X-Pac

If you want head-turning abs, you need a six pack. If you want waterproof, tear-resistant fabric that’s tough enough for racing sails, you need X-Pac. This sling bag won’t help with the former, but it is clad in the latter – giving it a shell that can go the distance. And thanks to an arsenal of pockets inside and out, it can keep your kit together all the way there.

The streamlined sling: Stubble & Co The Ultra Light Sling

With a burden to bear, the last thing you need is a hefty hauler weighing you down. Thankfully, this roomy roamer is all about the load, less about the heavy. Hewn from ripstop fabric that’s featherweight and weatherproof, it features a generous 4L main compartment, plus an additional front pocket for your mini must-haves. All in a bundle that’s 160g light and packs down into a zip pouch.

The outdoor organiser: Bellroy Venture Sling 6L

We could all use an expanding gusset when fully stuffed. While you fumble to release your belt buckle, this spacious sling shifts seamlessly between sizes: when not packed to its 6L maximum, it compresses itself to keep things neat. The interior’s just as tidy, courtesy of countless slots and pockets. And unlike your love handles, it can be swiftly detached using buckles on either side.

The hiking hipster: Fjallraven Ulvö

Bulky rucksacks are so last season. Trek light and trendy with this Scandi one-strap. On the hip or over the shoulder, it’s just the right size for your hiking essentials. A recycled shell keeps rain at bay, while a body-side security pocket stops shifty critters from sniffing out your trail mix. Conditions looking cooler than you? Compression straps let you stash an extra layer underneath.

How to choose the best sling bags

Looking to buy the best sling bags but don’t know where to start? Here are some things to consider:

Capacity: A 1L pouch is perfect for travelling light, while three makes room for more than your bare necessities. Gearing up for a big day out? Upgrade your accessory allowance with four or more.

A 1L pouch is perfect for travelling light, while three makes room for more than your bare necessities. Gearing up for a big day out? Upgrade your accessory allowance with four or more.

Rummaging is out of order. Even the smallest slings are divided inside, with slots to sort your different particulars. The best have separate pockets for essentials like smartphones and sunnies.

A wet wallet is no way to pay. Many cross-body bags are weather-resistant in some way. The most durable are fully waterproof, so your stuff will be shielded from showers, even if you're not.

