The best Samsung Galaxy S10+ deals in February - £51/m w/50GB on Vodafone

Samsung’s monster handset is up for pre-order, which means you can get your hands on some amazing deals.
Samsung are out the gate first with the first flagship phone of 2019 - the Galaxy S10 line. Looking specifically at the S10+, you get a huge 6.4in OLED Infinity-O display, dual front cameras and three rear cameras for picture-perfect photography in all situations, and the ridiculously quick Snapdragon 855 processor.

You can pre-order yours right now, with SIM free models coming in at a rather pricey £899 for the 128GB base model. However, lucky for people who aren’t interested in spending most of their month’s wages on a phone, we’ve handpicked some cracking monthly deals across all the UK’s best networks. Check them out below.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 SIM free for £899 from Currys | Samsung | Argos

O2

  • 50GB data
  • Unlimited texts
  • Unlimited minutes

Total cost of ownership: £1372 (24-month contract)

Get it here for £58 a month in Black | Green | White

Vodafone

  • 50GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited test
  • 24-month subscription to Spotify, Now TV, Prime Video, or Sky Sports Mobile

Total cost of ownership: £1253 (24-month contract)

Get it here for £29 upfront and £51 a month in Black | Green | White

EE

  • 100GB data
  • Unlimited texts
  • Unlimited minutes
  • 24 months access to BT Sport app
  • Free Galaxy Buds when pre-ordering

Total cost of ownership: £1662 (24-month contract)

Get it here for £30 upfront and £68 a month in Black | Green | White