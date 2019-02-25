The best Samsung Galaxy S10+ deals in February - £51/m w/50GB on Vodafone

Samsung are out the gate first with the first flagship phone of 2019 - the Galaxy S10 line. Looking specifically at the S10+, you get a huge 6.4in OLED Infinity-O display, dual front cameras and three rear cameras for picture-perfect photography in all situations, and the ridiculously quick Snapdragon 855 processor.
You can pre-order yours right now, with SIM free models coming in at a rather pricey £899 for the 128GB base model. However, lucky for people who aren’t interested in spending most of their month’s wages on a phone, we’ve handpicked some cracking monthly deals across all the UK’s best networks. Check them out below.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 SIM free for £899 from Currys | Samsung | Argos
O2
- 50GB data
- Unlimited texts
- Unlimited minutes
Total cost of ownership: £1372 (24-month contract)
Get it here for £58 a month in Black | Green | White
Vodafone
- 50GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited test
- 24-month subscription to Spotify, Now TV, Prime Video, or Sky Sports Mobile
Total cost of ownership: £1253 (24-month contract)
Get it here for £29 upfront and £51 a month in Black | Green | White
EE
- 100GB data
- Unlimited texts
- Unlimited minutes
- 24 months access to BT Sport app
- Free Galaxy Buds when pre-ordering
Total cost of ownership: £1662 (24-month contract)
Get it here for £30 upfront and £68 a month in Black | Green | White