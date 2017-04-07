The best Huawei deals

Heard about the new Huawei phones?
The Huawei P10 and the bigger P10 Plus are up with the very best Androids: they each have two amazing cameras round the back and enough speed to fly through the most demanding of games. Not convinced? A read of our reviews of the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus should help.
Once you have made up your mind to get one, you'll want to scroll down this article - because we've done the heaving lifting for you and have rounded up the best deals around today.
The best Huawei P10 deals
Huawei's P10 is now around to buy, and here are the best deals around today.
SIM-free
- Huawei P10
Get the Huawei P10 (64GB) SIM free here for £549
Vodafone
The P10 is around on the Big Red logo network with its massive 24GB data offer for £32 a month, and £99.99 upfront.
- Huawei P10 64GB
- 24GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £867.99
Get the Huawei P10 (64GB) on Vodafone for £32.00 a month, plus £99.99 in Black | Gold
EE
EE's key deal for the P10 is priced at £35.99 a month with 7GB of data, and an upfront fee of £25.00.
-
Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for three months
- Huawei P10 64GB
- 7GB data (triple speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £888.762
Get the Huawei P10 (64GB) on EE for £35.99 a month, plus £25.00 in Black | Gold
O2
Huawei's P10 is avilable on O2 for £37.00 a month, with 3GB of data and £29.99 upfront
- Huawei P10 (64GB)
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £917.99
Get the Huawei P10 (64GB) on O2 for £37.00 a month, plus £29.99 in Black | Gold
Three
The numerical network's best P10 offer comes with 12GB of data at £38.00 a month, with a £29.00 upfront cost.
- Free Deezer for three months
- Huawei P10 64GB
- 12GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £941.00
Get the Huawei P10 (64GB) on Three for £38.00 a month, plus £29.00 in Black | Gold
The best Huawei P10 Plus deals
EE
EE's main offering for the P10 Plus comes with 10GB for £40.99 a month, plus £16.99 upfront.
-
Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for three months
- Huawei P10 Plus 64GB
- 10GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1000.75
Get the Huawei P10 (64GB) on EE for £40.99 a month, plus £16.99 in Black
Vodafone
The Big Red logo network P10 Plus deal sports a huge 24GB data allowance for £42 a month, and no upfront.
- Huawei P10 Plus 64GB
- 24GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1008
Get the Huawei P10 Plus (64GB) on Vodafone for £42.00 a month in Black
