This Samsung Galaxy free upgrade finally switches on this essential feature by default

One of the best things about the latest smartphones is that they get better over time. Now, Samsung has teamed up with the GSMA to bring a free upgrade to Galaxy smartphones that will switch on VoLTE by default. The feature will be available on Galaxy devices running Android 15 or later.

VoLTE, or Voice over LTE, has been around for quite a few years. The feature promises clearer calls by routing them through your mobile data network (4G or 5G), rather than using the creaky corridors of the old 2G and 3G systems. iPhones and other Android devices have had this setting switched on by default, but Samsung users have been left out.

But just because VoLTE existed didn’t mean it was actually switched on. Until now, Samsung Galaxy users have had to trawl through settings, tick the right boxes, and pray their network operator supported it. Not exactly user-friendly, and frankly a bit ridiculous in 2025. Finally, Samsung’s cutting the faff – with Android 15, it’s just on.

This isn’t just about sound quality, though that alone is reason enough to care. With 2G and 3G networks being quietly buried across the globe, VoLTE is keeping your phone calls alive. The GSMA’s Network Settings Exchange is the behind-the-scenes wizardry making it all work. This tech lets mobile operators beam their network configurations to Samsung.

The latest free upgrade applies to Samsung devices running Android 15 or later – including the Galaxy S25 series. Note that its only available where VoLTE is supported by your network. The rollout is global, with Samsung working in lockstep with operators via the GSMA’s systems to make sure your next “Can you hear me now?” is a thing of the past.