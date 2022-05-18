What better way to indulge your taste for the pants-fillingly frightening than to dim the lights, curl up on the couch and watch a horror film?

Thankfully, the days of having to venture out to the video shop or cross your fingers that something suitable is on are over – there’s a horrifying wealth of scary movies available at your fingertips on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Now.

Here, you’ll find the Stuff team’s pick of Now TV’s horror movie selection. There’s sure to be something in here that’ll put the willies up you.

The Evil Dead Play Not to be confused with the somewhat mediocre 2013 remake, Sam Raimi’s 1981 original is a certified low-budget horror banger. While Evil Dead II might better exemplify Raimi’s signature ability to mix horror with broad knockabout comedy, the series’ first entry – in which five students decide to vacation in an isolated cabin and don’t find it relaxing at all – is a cult classic that should be on any self-respecting horror aficionado’s watch list. Watch The Evil Dead on Now

A Quiet Place Part II Play The bum-clenchingly tense thriller about a world invaded by aliens with super sensitive hearing gets a sequel, and while many might dismiss it as unnecessary (and purely a consequence of the unexpected success of the first film), this is an enjoyable popcorn movie that delivers breathless scares while developing the original characters further. We see a lot more of the this time around (it being a sequel, there’s little point in keeping the creatures a mystery this time around) but it hasn’t gone full action-thriller; director John Krasinski has again made a family drama that just happens to take place in the wake of a global disaster. Emily Blunt is in great form, but it’s the young actors and newcomer Cillian Murphy who shine here. Watch A Quiet Place Part II on Now

Zombieland Play This horror comedy hits the ground running with a self-aware opening credits sequence that lays out the ground rules for staying alive in a post-apocalyptic zombie-infested America. Jesse Eisenberg’s cowardly Columbus survives by following these principles to the letter, while his companion Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) is an impetuous killing machine on a quest for the last remaining Twinkie. Sharp, witty and blessed with one of the most memorable cameo appearances ever, this is a zombie movie with lots of brains. Watch Zombieland on Now

Final Destination Play Final Destination comes with a killer (no pun intended) premise: if you find a way to cheat death and avoid your predestined fate, it’s little more than a bump in the road – the grim reaper will always get to you in the end. It’s a rule a bunch of high school kids are horrified to discover when they find themselves the sole survivors of an horrific airplane disaster. This setup leads to some of the most imaginative ‘accidental’ death scenes in the teen horror genre. With the killer being the universe itself rather than some cleaver-wielding masked maniac, there are countless interesting ways for these kids to die – and discovering how these fresh-faced ingenues will come to their sticky ends is this film’s real hook. Watch Final Destination on Now

Antlers Play A beautifully shot and wonderfully creepy modern horror about a quiet rural schoolboy and his family life, Antlers is both a scary movie and a thought-provoking one – just like all the best horror films. The boy’s teacher (Keri Russell) suspects he’s being neglected at home, but the truth is much, much worse, and when mutilated bodies begin to turn up in the woods the entire town becomes caught up in the panic. Watch Antlers on Now

In the Earth Play If you go down in the woods today, you’re sure of a big surprise. No, not a bunch of teddy bears munching on crisps and scotch eggs, but an intense mix of ominous fog, amateur surgeons, and strange botanical rituals. In the Earth sees a scientist and a park ranger venture deep into the wilderness in search of a missing colleague. Instead they find forest-dwelling Zach, played brilliantly by The League of Gentleman’s Reece Shearsmith – a master of combining the horrifying and the hilarious, and he doesn’t disappoint here. Despite shooting during a pandemic with an almost non-existent budget, director Ben Wheatley’s National Trust Chainsaw Massacre is a masterful combination of folk-horror, sci-fi and psychedelia that’s reminiscent of everything from 2001: A Space Odyssey to The Evil Dead. You’ll never look at your house plants the same way again. Watch In the Earth on Now

The Fog (1980) Play John Carpenter not only directed and co-wrote this rollicking supernatural slasher movie – he even composed and performed the evocative synth score. When a thick bank of fog rolls off the ocean, it’s not just low visibility that the residents of California coastal town Antonio Bay need to worry about. There’s also a band of hook-wielding revenant sailors residing in the pea-souper, and they have bloody vengeance on their minds. Like so many horror films of its time, it’s since been rebooted (and badly rebooted at that), but the original remains an enjoyable watch – even if it never reaches the heights of Carpenter’s other early horror efforts The Thing and Halloween. Watch The Fog on Now

Don’t Breathe 2 Play The antagonist from the original movie – an ageing, blind ex-Navy SEAL who hunts down a trio of teenage burglars that invade his home – becomes the anti-hero of this sequel. He’s now living peacefully in a new house with his adopted daughter, but when she’s snatched by a vicious gang of meth dealers, he turns back into a vengeful killer whose sight problems are more than compensated for by his preternatural hearing and age-defying strength. If it sounds less original than the first film, it is – but if you’re in the market for a bit of mindless, ultra- violent action-thriller-horror it ticks all those boxes nicely. Watch Don’t Breathe 2 on Now

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Play The third and most recent entry in The Conjuring series (like the others, based on a true case) sees paranormal private eyes Ed and Lorraine Warren trying to help a client beat a murder charge. His defence? He was possessed by a demon at the time. Can the Warrens track down the Satanist responsible for summoning the ghoul, help their pal avoid the gas chamber and prevent further supernatural slayings from occurring? Of course they can! But there’s some creepy fun to be had along the way, even if this might be the least frightening entry in the series so far. Watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on Now

Candyman Play One of the few 90s horror movies that isn’t postmodern, teen-based or both, Candyman (loosely based on Clive Barker’s novel of the same name) is something of an elevated slasher flick, examining both class and racism while delivering plenty of frights. Tony Todd is unnerving as the hook-handed title character, a mythical boogieman who’ll reportedly appear if you utter his name five times. When a college research student becomes fascinated with this urban legend, she discovers that some folk tales are best left unquestioned. Watch Candyman on Now TV

Hostel Play Eli Roth’s film positively wallows in its nastiness. Part of an early noughties wave of provocative mainstream shockers, it’s a grim escalation of the classic horror setup: a bunch of travellers discover that foreign hospitality isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Jay Hernandez and pals are young American backpackers experiencing all Europe has to offer – including a visit to a (we suspect zero star) murder hostel where the guests part with vast sums to torture and butcher hapless tourists. Hostel is executive produced by Roth’s buddy Quentin Tarantino, but don’t expect any postmodern twists on the horror genre here: this is a big slice of bleakness, and all the more effective for it. Watch Hostel on Now TV

I Am Legend Play This film has been unfairly slighted, probably due to not living up to the iconic sci-fi novel upon which it’s based – but we reckon it’s still well worth a watch. It sees Will Smith playing the last man alive in a post-apocalyptic New York, and is imbued with the tense atmosphere and survival themes characteristic of zombie movies (even though the undead here are perhaps more vampire than ghoul). It stands out because it’s interesting, sad and hauntingly beautiful to see a lone survivor struggling both to outlive the horde as well as his own past. Watch I Am Legend on Now TV

Event Horizon Play This gore-glutted deep space shocker could easily be entitled Dead Space: The Movie if not for the fact that it came out 10 years before the horror-gaming classic. The plot bears a strong resemblance, with Sam Neill’s motley crew of space jockeys investigating a seemingly deserted craft on the outer reaches of the solar system and finding all manner of hellish horrors aboard. So, just another unoriginal B-movie clinging on to Alien‘s coat-tails? Not exactly. The terrors on board the starship Event Horizon are grotesque enough to lift it above the many inferior rivals, making it a horror film set in space rather than a sci-fi film with a horror theme. So don’t watch it on your own. Or just before boarding a deserted spaceship. Watch Event Horizon on Now TV