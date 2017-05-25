The best horror films on Netflix

What better way to indulge your taste for the pants-fillingly frightening than to dim the lights, curl up on the couch and watch a horror film? Thankfully, the days of having to venture out to the video shop or cross your fingers that something suitable is on are over - there's a horrifying wealth of scary movies available at your fingertips on streaming services like Netflix, Now TV and Amazon Prime Video.
Here, you'll find the Stuff team's pick of Netflix's horror movie selection. There's sure to be something in here that'll put the willies up you.
Searching for scares on a different streaming service? We've got you covered:
The best horror films on Amazon Prime Video
Creep (2014)
It’s “found footage” time once more in this micro-budgeted indie flick concerning a videographer hired by a mysterious man for a job - one that initially seems simple but turns out to be anything but.
With a lean cast (it’s basically a two-hander starring writer/director Patrick Brice and co-writer Mark Duplass - yes, he of mumblecore movie fame) and a lean 77-minute running time, Creep relies more on mood and tone than special effects or gore – and it’s well worth sticking around until the conclusion.
The Babadook
'If it's in a word, or it's in a look, you can't get rid of the Babadook.' Honestly, this Australian horror flick is going to stick with you for some time. In addition to all the thrills and chills you'd expect from a standard monster movie, The Babadook has something extra hidden in its basement under the stairs: smarts.
Yes, this film will fray your nerves like wool on a barbed wire fence, but it's also a powerful meditation on loss and trauma. Can single-mother Amelia finally lay the repressed memory of her dead husband to rest and save her son Samuel in the process? You simply have to watch this modern classic to find out.
The Cabin in the Woods
When five teenagers go to the backwoods for a weekend away, we can all guess what’s going to happen – or can we? Much like Scream back in 1996, The Cabin In The Woods plays with the audience’s expectations concerning the horror genre, leading to lots of knowing nods, chuckles and more than one scare. A movie for movie geeks, certainly – little wonder, with Joss Whedon as co-writer and producer.
From Dusk Till Dawn
Robert Rodriguez’s movie starts out not as a horror but a typically stylish, snappily-scripted 90s action drama. You could call it Tarantino-esque, in fact, all the more so because Quentin himself (in rare actor mode) is one of its main stars, alongside Harvey Keitel, Juliette Lewis and a pre-superstardom George Clooney.
In spite of its grounded-in-reality beginnings, there’s a point – and it’d be shameful if we spoiled precisely when that point is – where things take an unexpected turn for the supernatural. It’s then that a film that was merely wildly entertaining becomes almost transcendentally fun – not to mention fraught and compelling. A bloody blend of action, horror and comedy that never goes too heavy on any of those elements.
Under the Shadow
After her husband is sent away to serve in the army, an Iranian mother is left to care for their young daughter under the looming threat of missile strikes. When their apartment is hit, events take a turn for the paranormal and leave the pair haunted by a mysterious ‘Djinn’ spirit. Though some classic horror tropes soon follow, Under the Shadow’s unusual setting and creaking, groaning building give it an extra bite.