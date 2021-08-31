Home smart home: the best gadgets that work with Google Assistant

Searching, streaming, shopping: Google’s got a lot of data on all of us. And that gives big G the upper hand when it comes to artificial intelligence.

Google Assistant gets cleverer by the day – and it’s all because the virtual helper can draw upon the search giant’s massive pool of user behaviour information. That’s right: every time you look for a cat video, you’re helping Google get better.

What better way to reward your own research efforts than with some of the best Google Home compatible kit? From listening speakers to smart lights to connected cameras that cleverly capture action, Google Assistant now inhabits a whole range of excellent smart home tech – and we’ve rounded up our favourites below. OK Google, show us the list.