While the Shield TV itself blends in, its remote will definitely stand out among your collection of button-covered rectangles.

Its Toblerone – or triangular prism, if you want to get technical – shape is quirky, fun, and feels good in the hand. It features all the physical buttons you’re likely to need, including volume buttons, which are more reliable than the touch controls from previous iterations. There’s also a customisable button on the top right, which you can use to launch apps such as Prime Video, or execute other commands like turning on AI upscaling (more on that later). The remote’s buttons also light up when you pick it up, which is a nice touch.

It doesn’t have a rechargeable battery, which might irk some users, though Nvidia reckons you can get around six months on a pair of AAAs, which is more convenient than having to plug it in to charge more often.

What’s more annoying is the removal of the 3.5mm headphone port. We were told that this was to avoid the inconvenience of cables or having to have the remote nearby, and while you can use Bluetooth headphones, it would have been nice to have the option to use a wired pair too.

On a more positive note, if it ever travels to the hidden abyss that all remotes tend to inexplicably visit every so often, you can use the Shield TV app to locate it, thanks to its built in speaker, which will emit a beeping cry for help.

As if that wasn’t enough, the remote also has a built-in microphone which lets you call up the Google Assistant that also lives in the Shield. You can use the remote to launch apps, check the weather or, as long as you have sufficiently smart bulbs, even turn the lights off using nothing but your voice. You can also create custom Routines via the Google app on your phone. We set ours up to turn off the lights and fire up Netflix every time we say: “OK Google, procrastinate.”