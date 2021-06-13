The best games of E3 2021

After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, E3 is back as a streaming conference in 2021 - and developers are unleashing all that they’ve been plugging away at in the meantime.

So far, we’ve seen dozens of exciting new games from studios large and small, with Ubisoft, Microsoft, and Square Enix hosting their own streaming showcases, plus a wide array of other developers showing their upcoming wares.

There’s plenty to be excited for, including long-awaited titles like Starfield and Halo Infinite, plus many completely new games that look super promising. Here are our picks for the best games shown so far at E3 2021, and we’ll be updating this list throughout the week as Nintendo and other companies showcase their own lineups ahead.