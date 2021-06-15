The 8 biggest announcements from Nintendo’s E3 2021 event

Even without the heavily rumoured Switch Pro console in tow, Nintendo helped send E3 2021 out with a bang on Tuesday.

Ninty’s streaming show was packed with new entries in major franchises, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Dread, with an array of other fan-favourites in tow.

We already saw the new Mario + Rabbids game at Ubisoft’s event over the weekend, but Nintendo had quite a bit more to showcase. Here’s a look at Nintendo’s biggest E3 reveals.