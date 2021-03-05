Nintendo Switch Pro preview: Everything we know so far

News

It’s been four years since the Nintendo Switch released, and while underpowered compared to the competition, it showed them up with killer games, portability, and a dash of Nintendo magic.

For at least half that time, we’ve heard rumours of a more powerful Switch revision on the horizon, but all that launched was the cheaper, handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite. However, there’s more evidence that a so-called Switch Pro really is nearing release.

Here’s everything we’ve heard so far, and stay tuned as we’ll be updating this preview with additional leaks and details as they emerge.

(Original Switch console shown)

When will the Switch Pro be out?

Bloomberg published a report in March suggesting that Nintendo is aiming to launch the more powerful Switch console for the 2021 holiday season. Samsung Display will reportedly begin producing the new OLED screens as early as June, and it’ll surely take a few months to get everything prepared and ready for launch.

Fact or fiction?

Holiday 2021 makes a lot of sense for an updated Switch console.

How much will the Nintendo Switch Pro cost?

There haven't been any concrete details on this front just yet. The Switch launched at £279.99 and has stayed at that price due to its enduring popularity, so we expect that a more powerful revision would likely put a premium on that figure. Then again, Nintendo could essentially replace it with the more powerful version and leave the Switch Lite as a lower-priced alternative.

Fact or fiction?

We could see it being £300 or more, but keeping that £280 price point would be ace.

What will the Nintendo Switch Pro look like?

The biggest change coming with the Switch Pro could be the screen itself, which Bloomberg reports will come in at a larger 7in. Compare that to the 6.2in screen of the original Switch console and 5.5in on the Switch Lite and it’s a fairly modest upgrade. Taken on its own merits, though, 7in is a sizable screen for a portable gaming device.

It’s pegged to be an OLED screen, too, which means inky black levels, bolder contrast, and power savings over the LCD panels used by the previous Switch versions. However, Bloomberg reports that it will remain a 720p screen, which is a much less exciting detail. Still, Switch games look good on the current 6.2” and 5.5” screens...

Unfortunately, that’s the extent of solid reporting on the subject for now. We certainly hope to see a more durable frame and especially heartier analog sticks on the Joy-Con controller attachments, given how many of those have started “drifting” over time.

Fact or fiction?

Hooray for larger screen, boo for same resolution, fingers crossed for better analog sticks and other build enhancements.

How much power will the Nintendo Switch Pro pack?

Four years in a lot of time in terms of gaming hardware, and while Nintendo has not been one in recent generations to make power a priority, there’s clearly a lot of room for improvement over the original Switch hardware.

The biggest upgrade is expected to come in 4K resolution support when playing docked to your TV, reports Bloomberg. The Switch Pro will undoubtedly need a more powerful processor to pull that off without degradation, although what is currently unclear is whether Nintendo also plans to give developers additional power to play with for improving other graphical elements of games.

Likewise, will older Switch games see automatic enhancements, or will they need to be updated to take advantage of new hardware? That’s a key area of interest. We certainly don’t expect the Switch Pro to be a powerhouse compared to the latest PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but Nintendo should close at least some of the gap.

Fact or fiction?

Playing Switch in 4K sounds great, although given that Nintendo will reportedly stick with 720p displays on the Switch itself, we should keep expectations tempered on a visual upgrade.