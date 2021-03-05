Nintendo Switch Pro preview: Everything we know so far

It’s been four years since the Nintendo Switch released, and while underpowered compared to the competition, it showed them up with killer games, portability, and a dash of Nintendo magic.

For at least half that time, we’ve heard rumours of a more powerful Switch revision on the horizon, but all that launched was the cheaper, handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite. However, there’s more evidence that a so-called Switch Pro really is nearing release.

Here’s everything we’ve heard so far, and stay tuned as we’ll be updating this preview with additional leaks and details as they emerge.

(Original Switch console shown)