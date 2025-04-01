Stuff

Switch 2 full reveal: how to watch the Nintendo Direct and what to expect

We're finally set to get full details about the new Nintendo Switch 2 - here's what we're hoping to see

After last week’s game-centric Nintendo Direct, it’s time to turn our attention to the very exciting Nintendo Switch console which is a huge moment for gaming and will surely be one of the year’s most coveted tech launches. To announce more details on the console, there will be a Nintendo Direct taking place tomorrow, 2 April.

This event has been in the diary since January, when we saw a surprise (though long rumored) video revealing the design of the new console (very Switch-like) and teasing some new features like magnetic, redesigned Joy-Cons and confirming that there would be backwards compatibility with older Switch cartridges (as well as digital transfers of Nintendo eShop games you already own). There was also a very quick preview of what is, presumably, a brand new version of Mario Kart 9 or whatever it will be called.

The Switch 2 Nintendo Direct showcase will stream online on Nintendo’s YouTube (embedded below) and Twitch channels.

Nintendo seems to be saying that this will no quick reveal – it will apparently last around an hour, which is a lot longer than we were expecting and may be a deep dive around the specs or hardware (less likely) or go in-depth on game launches (more likely).

Nintendo Direct Switch 2 event times globally

Here are the times for the event, wherever you are across the globe.

North America

Pacific time (ET): 6:00 AM

Central Time (CT): 8:00 AM

Eastern Time (ET): 9:00 AM

Europe

British Summer Time (BST): 2:00 PM

Central European Time (CET): 3:00 PM

Eastern European Time (EET): 4:00 PM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST): 6:30 PM

China Standard Time (CST): 9:00 PM

Japan Standard Time (JST): 10:00 PM

Korea Standard Time (KST): 10:00 PM

Australia and New Zealand

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST – Sydney, Melbourne): 11:00 PM

Australian Central Standard Time (ACST – Adelaide, Darwin): 10:30 PM

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST – Perth): 9:00 PM

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST – Auckland, Wellington): 1:00 AM (3 April)

Switch 2 rumoured specs

Various specs have leaked and been rumoured – here’s what we’ve heard so far. Pricing is rumoured to be in the $400-500 range but this seems a little high to us – if we were betting we’d go for $399.

Display

Size: 8-inch LCD screen.

Resolution: 1080p Full HD – capable of 4K Ultra HD when docked.

Dimensions

Console with attached Joy-Cons: 271 x 116.4 x 31.4 mm

Key hardware

Platform: Nvidia Tegra T239, using 8-core ARM Cortex-A78C CPU

Graphics: Nvidia Ampere T239

Performance: 1.72 TFLOPs as a handheld and 3.09 TFLOPs when docked 

RAM: 12 GB LPDDR5X (2 x 6 GB modules)

Internal Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1 flash storage.

Expandable Storage: Support for MicroSD Express cards

Connectivity

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth support.

Ports: Two USB-C ports and one 3.5 mm headphone jack on the console plus a USB-C port, HDMI input, and an Ethernet port on the dock. 

NFC: Compatible with Amiibo figurines. 

Extra bits

• Magnetically attached controllers Joy-Cons with an ergonomic design.

• Supports software from the original Nintendo Switch.

