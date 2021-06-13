The 9 biggest announcements from Xbox and Bethesda's E3 2021 event

With Sony yet again opting to sit E3 out and Nintendo very much doing its own thing anyway, Microsoft had a great opportunity to really drum up some excitement about the next few years of Xbox at the all-digital 2021 event, much needed after a relatively slow start for the Series X|S, games-wise.

And it did not disappoint. We saw as many as 30 games in Xbox’s mega two-hour showing, which was merged with Bethesda’s annual conference following Micrsoft’s acquisition of the company. And the vast majority (27) were confirmed as day one Game Pass releases.

There was a lot of great stuff in there. Here are the games that caught our eye.