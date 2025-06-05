In pictures: Nintendo Switch 2 midnight store launches across the globe

Back in the 1990s and 2000s, stores often opened at midnight for new tech releases – some of the most famous include Microsoft’s Windows 95 and the initial iPhone in 2007.

But the excitement has somewhat died down as we’ve moved further into the e-commerce age and further away from being dependent on stores. However, major console releases remain rare and there’s still excitement around new launches. But we haven’t had a physical console buzz for quite a while. After all, the Xbox Series X and S as well as the PlayStation 5 debuted in late 2020 after six months of the pandemic. So in-person events were not exactly the order of the day.

All of that pent-up enthusiasm has definitely come out for the Switch 2 launch and here we bring you some images, tweets and videos from the in-store launch events across the globe.

In Japan, the initial consoles were all pre-ordered, so there were no in-store sales on launch day. You can see what the displays look like in store though.

Switch 2 launch day in Japan! Bic Camera even has a demo station for Mario Kart World! The console isn’t being sold in stores though, so I hope you won a lottery. pic.twitter.com/CDJjNDWA61 — Tokyo Game Life (@TokyoGameLife) June 5, 2025

Here are a couple of scenes from the Nintendo Store in San Francisco:

Got some video of the massive line for the Nintendo Switch 2 at the Nintendo San Francisco store 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mQf4mzjjf2 — OJ – PlayerEssence (@PlayerEssence) June 5, 2025

at the Nintendo store SF again right before release night and people are playing on the switch 2 pic.twitter.com/qM7xr8kHAp — Mewty (@Mewtyyy) June 4, 2025

Play

Nintendo getting ready for a new generation. Switch 2 boxes are on the move at Nintendo Store SF. pic.twitter.com/xxczQpDUCv — Peer Schneider (@PeerIGN) June 5, 2025

And at the Nintendo store in New York:

Play

In the US, Best Buy stores had late-night store openings. The retailer said beforehand: “In addition to fulfilling pre-orders, most stores will have limited inventory of systems, games and accessories for in-store purchase. Customers will also have the chance to receive a Nintendo commemorative coin.” Here’s a couple of images from Best Buy midnight openings at undisclosed locations (since Twitter/X no longer gives the location info on tweets).

SWITCH 2 MIDNIGHT PICKUP – shout out to Best Buy for bringing back some gaming spirit. A lot of people have special memories tied to midnight launches and it's been a long time since any store has let us have a moment like this 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0OpwrLgcvI — AznSensation 🍥 (@AznSensation27) June 5, 2025

As you can see here, there was a lot of people deciding to rock up and see if they could get a console on the night as the line here “wraps around the building”.

I'm in the Pre-order line for Switch 2 on the left side of the store, walk-ins are on the right side and the line wraps around the building.



Switch 2 hype is insane. pic.twitter.com/lGPA8K1w4K — SuperMetalDave64 (@SMetaldave64) June 5, 2025

However, this level of on-the-day demand wasn’t reflected everywhere:

My local Best Buy on Switch 2 launch day…..the preorder line is longer than the in store purchase line 💀 pic.twitter.com/6Syr1lGoDR — cloudie 2!!! (@fluffysmolcloud) June 5, 2025

One poster also said they chanced upon one of the 21 consoles available on the day at one Walmart store after leaving the gym.

GameStop was similar with pickups starting at 12am EST or 9pm PST last night on 4 June and extra stock available.

Gamestop midnight release of the Nintendo Switch 2! Honestly for a smaller store, this joint was packed! pic.twitter.com/y5bvV4tbLk — Xavier Brown (@TheXavierBrown) June 5, 2025

So Midnight Launch for the Switch 2 is in the books. We even got chips, candy & Red Bulls! We even got a IRL Super Mario!



Shout out @gamestop to your 171 Shenstone Blvd, Garner, NC 27529

Store! pic.twitter.com/EIXJ5bsQ1E — Black Yoshi (@SuperG619) June 5, 2025

It wasn’t all great news though, with one Redditor claiming that a GameStop store’s stapler ruined the Switch 2’s display.

Apparently one GameStop store used a stapler to attach receipts to Switch 2 boxes and the staple ruined the screen…another person commented their unit and others were affected at the same store https://t.co/3eMGSUVnT6 pic.twitter.com/YXvfU9fUq7 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 5, 2025

The Nintendo Store in Tel-Aviv, Israel, also looked very busy too.

Chilling with Mario during the Nintendo Switch 2 launch event at Nintendo Tel-Aviv store 🇮🇱

2,000 people expected tonight!!

Here we goooooo!! pic.twitter.com/A1JLzn0npt — 🏴‍☠️ ʋօȶʟɨռ 𝕏 🎗️ (@Votlin) June 4, 2025

And here are some scenes from Saudi Arabia, too.

Switch 2 midnight launch at our stores in Saudi Arabia. Well done team @Geekay_games

Thank you @Nintendo for your support pic.twitter.com/1yChdQflt4 — Kishan Deepak Palija (@kishanpalija) June 5, 2025

Pre-orders ready for collection in Sweden:

Went to a video game store that was hosting a midnight release for the Switch 2. Had no plans on buying one. Just went there for the experience. It was nice talking to other gamers standing in line. Ended up buying a few indie games tho. Also got a cool Mario Kart World poster. pic.twitter.com/Ec0B1ObtMw — DJJC (@DJJC58384703) June 4, 2025

In the UK, Currys also did an old-school midnight opening but it was only in London’s Oxford Street and only for people who had pre-ordered the console. It was reported that Currys had 30,000 pre-orders, its “biggest gaming pre-order ever”.

However, Smyths Toys decided to open all its UK stores which had “limited stock of Switch 2 to purchase”.

In addition a handful of Smyth stores in Belfast, Glasgow, Hull, Romford and Stockport were also open from 11pm for the following event: “Take part in an exciting Mario Kart World gameplay demo. Plus the first 100 attendees will receive a FREE goodie bag packed with awesome Nintendo merch — while stocks last! No registration needed — play and celebrate the next level of Nintendo gaming with us!”

The pre-order merch on offer in various countries seemed to include coins as you can see from this tweet from the US:

The Nintendo Switch 2 preorder coin from Best Buy and the San Francisco Nintendo store grand opening coin are very similar. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NfVkYtUtDp — Cozyberru (@cozyberru) June 5, 2025

And finally, if you’re too late to get one you might well see one of these:

Nintendo has apparently sent "Out of Stock" Switch 2 signage to stores in preparation for the console to be… out of stock pic.twitter.com/5O0OyRQe2T — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) June 2, 2025