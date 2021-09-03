Easy riders: the best electric bikes – reviewed

Whizzing down a hill with the wind in your hair is what makes the climb worthwhile. But why tire your thighs when you can ascend with electrical assistance?

For freewheeling fun with less sweaty pedalling, you need an electric bike. And if you’re looking for a two-wheeled steed to get you from A to B with a boost, this is the list you need.

From city whizzers to trail blazers, we’ve tested all of the top battery-powered bicycles – enduring the saddle sores and dodgy lycra so you don’t have to. Whether you want an effortless everyday commute or a wilder ride through the woods, you’ll find your ideal e-bike below.