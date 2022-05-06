Reckon scooters are only cool for school kids? Think again: the best electric scooters in 2022 run fast and far. With air-filled tyres, folding frames and punchy motors, they’re quickly becoming the commuting tool of choice for big kids, city slickers and Lewis Hamilton alike.

The only drawback? You can’t take your own electric scooter on UK public roads right now. Instead, you’re limited to riding on private property – or hopping on a trial scooter (see below). But that restriction looks likely to lift very soon.

Keen to bag a rad runaround if the regulations change? From top-spec electric scooters to more affordable models, the list below spans a range of the best e-scooters you can buy right now – including models fit for all weathers.

Are e-scooters legal in the UK? At the time of writing, privately owned electric scooters can’t be ridden on public roads in the UK. Buy one of the best e-scooters from the list below and you’ll be limited to enjoying your two-wheeler on private property – at least for the time being. There’s increasing talk of an imminent change in the law, with numerous electric scooter trials underway around the country. If the rules do change, there will still be restrictions on scooter usage: UK models are already limited to top speeds 15.5mph and trial e-scooters can only be ridden on the road or in cycle lanes. Participants are also required to have a category Q entitlement on their driving licence. You’re also expected to be sensible. So no WhatsApping while you ride and no scooting after a pub session. For more info on the regulations and when they could change, check out the government’s dedicated page.

Pure Air Pro (2nd gen)

No fair-weather friend, Pure’s second-gen Air Pro is a powerful e-scooter for all conditions. Fully waterproof and equipped with puncture-resistant 10in tyres, it’s designed to deal easily with any journey, whatever the weather. A beefy 500W motor gives it the oomph to summit sizeable hills, while a capacious battery can keep you rolling for an impressive 31 miles. It’s not a featherweight at 16.5kg, but its click-lock system means the Pure Air Pro 2 can fold down securely, while the steel frame itself is reassuringly sturdy – enough to ferry a prop forward on the footplate.

TECH SPECS Range: 31 miles • Top speed: 15.5mph • Max climb angle: Not disclosed • Modes: 3 • Tyres: 10in • Weight: 16.5kg • Max rider weight: 120kg • Water resistance: IP65

Xiaomi Mi Pro 2

You might know Xiaomi for its flagship smartphones, but the Chinese maker also does a line in stellar electric scooters. The Mi Pro 2 is its top-spec runaround, with a 300W motor that can blast up 20% inclines. Scoot efficiently and the Mi Pro 2 can roll for up to 28 miles. Its clean look cuts an understated dash around town, while the 12.5kg kerbweight makes it one of the best e-scooters for folding and carrying when you’re faced with a set of stairs. Fearful of flat tyres? The Mi Pro 2’s 8.5in wheels come with puncture prevention fluid pre-installed.

TECH SPECS Range: 28 miles • Top speed: 12.4mph • Max climb angle: 20% • Modes: 3 • Tyres: 8.5in • Weight: 12.5kg • Max rider weight: 100kg • Water resistance: IP54

Pure Air Go (2nd gen)

Styled like the range-topping Pure Air Pro, the second edition of the more affordable Go offers many of the same benefits: puncture-resistant 10in tyres, a folding steel chassis and an all-weather build. Its three-speed motor is less powerful at 350W, but still has the grunt to tackle inclines and support up to 120kg of rider weight. Range is less impressive at 12.4 miles, but that’s still more than enough for most commuters. It also integrates with the Pure Electric App for setup tips, ride stats and battery info via Bluetooth.

TECH SPECS Range: 12.4 miles • Top speed: 15.5mph • Max climb angle: Not disclosed • Modes: 3 • Tyres: 10in • Weight: 16kg • Max rider weight: 120kg • Water resistance: IP65

Segway Ninebot KickScooter Max G30

Segway made its name with two-wheeled transport tools. And while the Ninebot KickScooter Max G30 doesn’t require the gravity-defying leans of other Segway kit, it does showcase the maker’s electric mobility expertise. If distance is your most important metric, this is the best e-scooter for you: heavyweight at 19.1kg, the G30 can roll for a whopping 40 miles on a single charge – comfortably the longest range offered by any scooter in this list. Provided you’re happy with the weight, it also ticks all the other boxes: easy-rolling 10in wheels, a built-in LED display and the ability to tackle 20% slopes.

TECH SPECS Range: 40.4 miles • Top speed: 15.5mph • Max climb angle: 20% • Modes: 3 • Tyres: 10in • Weight: 19.1kg • Max rider weight: 100kg • Water resistance: IPX5

Xiaomi Mi Essential

At a glance, Xiaomi’s most affordable e-scooter is virtually identical to the more powerful Mi Pro 2. On the road, it comes with a couple of compromises compared to its sibling: range is limited to 12.4 miles, while the 200W motor similarly tops out at 12.4mph – and it can only handle hills of up to 10%. But for the price, the Xiaomi Mi Essential is still a capable e-scooter, with puncture-proofed 8.5in wheels, a 100kg load limit and a handy integrated display. Plus it benefits from the same folding design and a lighter 12kg build.

TECH SPECS Range: 12.4 miles • Top speed: 12.4mph • Max climb angle: 10% • Modes: 3 • Tyres: 8.5in • Weight: 12kg • Max rider weight: 100kg • Water resistance: IPX4

Segway Ninebot KickScooter D28E

Occupying the Goldilocks spot in the middle of Ninebot’s D series, the D28E offers a solid balance of price, performance and packaging. It comes in at £60 less than the top-spec D38E, yet still offers a range of more than 17 miles – and it’s good for gradients of up to 15%. Like every D series KickScooter, it also benefits from reflectors on the front, back and sides. You get a useful speed and status readout on the handlebar stem, plus a push bell for dinging your way through town. It’s not the lightest at 15.3kg, but the folding handle should make it easy enough for most people to tote up a set of stairs – plus the tubular footplate frame gives it a straightforward, functional look.

TECH SPECS Range: 17.4 miles • Top speed: 15.5mph • Max climb angle: 15% • Modes: 3 • Tyres: 10in • Weight: 15.3kg • Max rider weight: 120kg • Water resistance: IPX5

Decent One

Where most product monikers make lofty claims of greatness, Decent suggests a reliably satisfactory performance. Which makes it the perfect label for this straightforward e-scooter. Among the lightest steeds in this list, the Decent One is designed for foolproof mobility: there’s no app connectivity or integrated display. Instead, you get an unfussy design, push-button interface and handy folding setup. And while its 12-mile range isn’t the longest, a removable battery design means it’s easy to swap in fresh cells. Plus it rolls on sizeable 10in tyres for a smoother ride.

TECH SPECS Range: 12 miles • Top speed: 15.5mph • Max climb angle: Not disclosed • Modes: 3 • Tyres: 10in • Weight: 13kg • Max rider weight: 100kg • Water resistance: IP54

Razor C25

Razor was into the scooter scene way before it was cool. Ready to move on from the fakies of your youth? With an angular grey chassis, the C25 is more urban understatement than car park cool. Offset wheels are designed to roll easy over tricky terrain, with an 8.5in rear tyre and larger 12.5in front number. It’s not the most compact option when folded, but the C25’s wide footplate makes for stable scooting. An integrated kickstand is handy when you hop off, while built-in lights and reflectors keep you seen. There’s also a useful info screen atop the handlebar stem.

TECH SPECS Range: 15.5 miles • Top speed: 15.5mph • Max climb angle: Not disclosed • Modes: 3 • Tyres: 12in (front), 8.5in (rear) • Weight: 14.8kg • Max rider weight: 100kg • Water resistance: Not disclosed

Riley RS2

Successor to the capable RS1, Riley’s second-gen e-scooter features a beefier battery than before. Despite an aluminium frame, that extra capacity means the RS2 hits the scales at a heavier 15kg (versus the 13kg original). But it also translates to a significantly longer range of up to 28 miles. Going further? The battery pack detaches easily from the stem, so you can switch in a full cell for greater range. 10in tyres give good ground clearance, while splash-resistance means puddles pose no problem. The folding chassis is relatively streamlined, too.

TECH SPECS Range: 28 miles • Top speed: 15.5mph • Max climb angle: 15% • Modes: 3 • Tyres: 10in • Weight: 15kg • Max rider weight: 120kg • Water resistance: IP54