If you thought 4G was fast, just wait until you take a 5G handset for a spin. Viewed by some as the next-generation of mobile technology, 5G will provide a faster, more reliable connection than its 4G forebear, and (on paper) is capable of delivering speeds of up to 10Gbps.
As we pointed out in our recent 5G explainer, those sort of speeds would be enough to download a whole nine-episode television series in around six minutes, and will make music streaming and general browsing practically instantaneous.
Given the technology is still in its infancy, there are currently only a select number of handsets that offer 5G support. Right now, there's no way for Apple fans to enter the 5G era (the iPhone maker will likely jump on the bandwagon next year), but don't worry, because the folks over at Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have built some rather dashing 5G smartphones of their very own.
From the Samsung Galaxy S10 to the Oppo Reno, there are still plenty of top-notch options for anyone keen to make the 5G upgrade, and we've searched high and low to round-up some of the tastiest deals for those delectable mobiles. What are you waiting for? Go ahead and check out our picks below.
Best 5G phone deals: Oppo Reno 5G for £69/M W60GB on EE
We've highlighted a bounty of amazing deals below, but we simply can't get enough of the Oppo Reno 5G bundle. £69 per month for a staggeringly beautiful 5G handset packed with a treasure trove of features including a huge 6.65in AMOLED screen and pivot rising selfie camera is an offer that simply shouldn't be missed. Oh, and did we mention it comes with 60GB of data without any upfront cost?
Oppo Reno 5G
Our favourite of the deals we've found, EE are offering the spectacular Oppo Reno 5G with 60GB of data for £69 per month. There's no upfront fee either, making this tasty morsel all the more sweeter.
- 60GB Data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1656 (24-month contract)
Get it here for £69 per month on EE
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
This succulent Galaxy S10 offer comes with a hefty 50GB of data without any upfront cost. If you're in the market for a Samung, you'll struggle to do much better than this.
- 50GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1752
Get it here for £73 per month on Vodafone in Black | Silver
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
Another top-notch deal if you're keen on the OnePlus 7. This package from EE comes with 60GB of data and again does away with the upfront fee. Not half bad, eh?
- 60GB Data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1776 (24-month contract)
Get here here for £74 per month on EE
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G
The most affordable deal on our list, this Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 offer serves up 60GB of michelin star data for just £58 per month. It's well worth considering if you're more bothered about saving pennies than owning the most recognisable handset (although that isn't the say the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 isn't a slick contender).
- 60GB Data
- Unlimited Minutes
- Unlimited Texts
Total cost of ownership: £1392 (24-month contract)