Best 5G phone deals: Oppo Reno 5G for £69/M W60GB on EE

If you thought 4G was fast, just wait until you take a 5G handset for a spin. Viewed by some as the next-generation of mobile technology, 5G will provide a faster, more reliable connection than its 4G forebear, and (on paper) is capable of delivering speeds of up to 10Gbps.

As we pointed out in our recent 5G explainer, those sort of speeds would be enough to download a whole nine-episode television series in around six minutes, and will make music streaming and general browsing practically instantaneous.

Given the technology is still in its infancy, there are currently only a select number of handsets that offer 5G support. Right now, there's no way for Apple fans to enter the 5G era (the iPhone maker will likely jump on the bandwagon next year), but don't worry, because the folks over at Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have built some rather dashing 5G smartphones of their very own.

From the Samsung Galaxy S10 to the Oppo Reno, there are still plenty of top-notch options for anyone keen to make the 5G upgrade, and we've searched high and low to round-up some of the tastiest deals for those delectable mobiles. What are you waiting for? Go ahead and check out our picks below.