Everything you need to know about 5G

Folding phones might have stolen all the headlines at Mobile World Congress this year but the thing most likely to change the way you use your phone in 2019 can’t even be seen, let alone folded in half.
Yep, 5G is on the horizon and getting closer every day. But what is it, how can you get it, and why would you even want it? We’ve got all the answers right here.
What is it?
It sounds obvious but 5G is like 4G but faster. Remember the jump from 3G to 4G? This will be like that but supercharged.
In real-world use, 4G usually gives you speeds of around 20Mbps, which seemed speedy when EE first switched it on in 2012, but with the internet now demanding more from our connections it just doesn’t cut it anymore.
In theory, 5G is capable of 10Gbps. In reality you’re more likely to see average speeds of around 1Gbps, which is still a significant upgrade on what existing networks currently offer.
What will it allow you do?
Those numbers might look big but unless you’re a network nerd you might not know what it actually means to your daily phone use, so here’s a good real-world example.
Vodafone recently allowed people at Manchester Airport to connect their phones to a 5G-capable router and see what difference the extra speed made to their downloads. Using a Now TV pass, passing travellers were able to download a whole nine-episode series of Tin Star in just over six minutes. On a 4G connection the same download would take 20 minutes longer.
But there’s more to 5G than just pure speed. It also has lower latency and higher capacity, so you won’t experience those annoying signal dropouts when lots of people are all trying to use their phones in the same place.
Which phones will have 5G?
Not only will 5G be faster it’ll also give you an excuse to get a new phone.
To connect to the network your phone will need a 5G modem inside, which the current crop of smartphones don’t have. A number of handsets announced at MWC do have the necessary gubbins inside, including a version of Samsung’s Galaxy S10, Huawei’s folding Mate X (above) and LG’s dual-screen LG V50 ThinQ.
Add those to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, the next phone from OnePlus, and as-yet-unannounced phones from Sony, Honor and Oppo and it’s clear that 5G will be a mainstay of most smartphone unveilings from now on.
One name conspicuous by its absence from that list is Apple. Tim Cook and co aren’t exactly famous for jumping onboard with new tech as soon as it’s available, so it seems unlikely we’ll see a 5G iPhone until the network is more widely available. That suggests 2020 at the earliest.
When will it be available?
None of the UK networks have announced actual launch dates yet but EE has committed to turning on its 5G signal in six major cities by mid-2019. London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester will get it first, with Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, Hull, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry and Bristol joining them by the end of the year.
Vodafone and Three are likely to be shortly behind EE, while O2 has said it won’t be joining the 5G party until 2020. With a large chunk of the spectrum in its locker, though, O2’s service could well have better coverage from launch than the others.
Any downsides?
5G antennas are a little larger than their 4G counterparts, so the first wave of phones have either lost some features - the S10 5G has no expandable storage, for example - or have slightly chunkier dimensions. We’re looking at you LG V50 ThinQ (above). History tells us that’s likely to improve over time, but as always early adopters should be aware.
While the phones are also likely to cost a little more, it’s still unclear whether networks will charge more for access to their speedier signals. In the US, T-Mobile has announced that 5G plans will cost the same as existing ones, which certainly puts pressure on other networks to follow suit. Hopefully something similar will happen on this side of the pond.