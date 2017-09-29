Apple iPhone 8 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus: Which is best?

Last year's iPhone 7 Plus was far and away the best iPhone in the pack, and with only modest enhancements to this year's editions, the iPhone 8 Plus handily beats the iPhone 8 again.

But what about the competition? With its dual-camera array, the 7 Plus had a leg up on a lot of Android phones at the time, although more have adopted that trick since. Besides, the iPhone 8 Plus doesn't have quite the same standout additions, unless a glass backing and wireless charging do it for you.

Right now, the leader of the large-phone pack is Samsung's Galaxy S8 Plus. It's just as strong as the near-identical standard Galaxy S8, albeit with a bit more screen and more battery life packed in. Up 'til the release of the iPhone 8 Plus, we called it the best phone around (tied with the smaller S8).

Does Apple's new phablet change that recommendation, or does the iPhone 8 Plus slot in just behind the Galaxy S8 Plus, just like its predecessor did for the last six months? Read on to find out.