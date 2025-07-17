I think this is the best charging cable ever – here’s why

If you’re anything like me, you’ve got more than two gadgets on you at all times – oftentimes a lot more. I’ve got a smartphone, smartwatch, and fitness tracker, which is the bare minimum. And there’s nothing worse than having to carry around different adapters and chargers for various devices. But OnePlus has come up with a charging cable that I think is perfect.

2-in-1 chargers are nothing new, but they’re a bit bulky – even the ones that fold. That’s why OnePlus’s solution is genius. It’s just a charging cable, but it can juice up your smartwatch as well.

Read more: Best wireless charger in 2025 including charging stands and pads

OnePlus’ new cable combines a USB-C plug for your phone, a unique OnePlus smartwatch connector, and a USB-A end to plug into your power brick of choice. Unfortunately, that POGO Pin connector for the watch means it’s strictly a OnePlus-only party – you won’t be able to use it with Galaxy or Apple Watches. But if you’re in the OnePlus ecosystem, this cable is as close to perfect as you can get. Although, I do wish it was USB-C at both ends.

When plugged in, your phone gets 80W of charging power on its own, or 67W if your smartwatch is also in on the action. The watch pulls a respectable 10W itself. This is much faster than most other 2-in-1 chargers, since they’re wireless. Plus, the cable measures 1.2 metres, so you won’t have to crouch next to an outlet to use it.

The OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC cable is available to order from the OnePlus store. It’ll set you back $30/£25, which is on the pricey side for a cable, but not too shabby for a 2-in-1 charger. If you’re a OnePlus phone and watch owner, it might just be the most useful travel gadget to throw in a bag.