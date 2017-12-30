Apple in 2017: the good, the bad and the painfully inevitable

iMac Pro

Let’s get one thing out of the way: the iMac Pro costs five grand. And that’s before you start fiddling with build-to-order options.

If you just made a choking noise, this machine isn’t for you. But with its 5K display, 18-core configs, and high-end GPU, it showcases Apple hasn’t yet forgotten its pro customers. And those guys are suddenly very happy again.

Face ID

“Pay with your face!” demanded Apple on social media. Fortunately, Tim Cook hadn’t become a mob boss – Apple just got a bit over-excited about its Face ID security system.

In use, it’s proved fast, effective, and secure – but some commentators missed the real prize: Face ID can more easily move to Macs than Touch ID. In 2018, we suspect it will.

iPad Pro 10.5

Another iPad screen size? But any exasperation about Apple further complicating the iPad line-up vanished the second we started using this 10.5-inch tablet.

Particularly with iOS 11 installed, this iPad is a near-perfect mix of form and function: light, absurdly fast, and with a screen 20 per cent bigger than its predecessor’s. There’s nothing here not to like – apart from the price. But then there’s the standard iPad if that’s a concern.

Apple Watch 3

With Apple Watch 3, we didn’t get a bold new redesign – the biggest change on the outside was the Digital Crown’s odd red dot.

On the inside, though, there’s a processor upgrade that makes for a much zippier wearable, and optional cellular capabilities. Yes, Apple users, the ‘make a phone call from your wrist’ sci-fi future is finally here – without having to fake it by having an iPhone about your person.