New on Netflix UK

You know how new DVDs and Blu-rays always come out on a Monday? Netflix laughs in the face of such regimented scheduling and instead releases all of its new TV shows and movies whenever the heck it feels like it.
That can make keeping track of all of the new stuff a first-world nightmare of epic proportions.
But help is at hand: here we highlight all of the best new stuff on Netflix. And yes, that does mean we've left out all of the rubbish, so you won't find the likes of Frontier or Sharknado: The 4th Awakens here.
Instead, allow us to guide you, truffle pig-like, to the finest and freshest streaming fungus.
Note: the newest stuff is at the top of the list, with the shows and movies getting progressively less new as you scroll down and switch pages
Tomorrowland
Fancy giving your eyeballs a visual treat tonight? Then settle back with Tomorrowland.
George Clooney stars as Frank, a jaded former boy-genius now lost in an existential funk and living out his days as far away from the rest of humanity as possible. When spirited teenager Cassie seeks his help after a run-in with some murderous robots who want her magic pin (don’t ask), the pair embark on a time-travel jape to a futuristic world. Got all that?
Tomorrowland is a curiously mixed bag of a film: it manages at various times to be both delightfully full of wonder at the possibilities of technology and also overly negative about the dangers of science; at times needlessly convoluted in its plot but also at times brilliantly exciting.
Still, it looks absolutely amazing and has its heart in the right place. Oh, and it’s a Disney film and a PG, so it’s one the whole family can enjoy together.
The Remains of the Day
Merchant-Ivory dramas may not sound like the average Stuff reader’s speed, but goddamn if The Remains of the Day doesn’t still hold up as an affecting and arresting tale today. Anthony Hopkins’ performance as the reserved butler who puts duty and service before himself – and his better judgement – is a masterpiece of understatement, while the backdrop of rising fascism (and the appeasement thereof) are far more relevant today than when the film was made.
The Babadook
'If it's in a word, or it's in a look, you can't get rid of the Babadook.' Honestly, this Australian horror flick is going to stick with you for some time. In addition to all the thrills and chills you'd expect from a standard monster movie, The Babadook has something extra hidden in its basement under the stairs: smarts.
Yes, this film will fray your nerves like wool on a barbed wire fence, but it's also a powerful meditation on loss and trauma. Can single-mother Amelia finally lay the repressed memory of her dead husband to rest and save her son Samuel in the process? You simply have to watch this modern classic to find out.
Eastern Promises
Previous viewers will doubtless best remember David Cronenberg’s 2007 film for that fight scene, but there are plenty of reasons to admire it besides: Viggo Mortensen’s masterful performance, its accurate portrayal of the Russian mob (who prefer knives over guns) and its depiction of a seedy modern London not often seen in cinema.
It might be Cronenburg’s most “straight-up” drama – we’re a long way from the sci-fi bio-horror of The Fly here – but it’s still a brutal and unsettling journey through a world that, while we might not see it, exists right under our noses.
Ghostbusters 2
No, it’s not a patch on the original, but the second Ghostbusters film has just about enough wit to make it a fun way to spend 100 minutes. That’s mainly due to the cast, all of whom return from the first film and prove they’re still a comedic force, particularly when riffing off each other.
The special effects are more impressive second time round, too - they had a bigger budget, after all - and while they don’t quite make up for the rather lacklustre plot, there’s enough going on to keep the whole family entertained.
The League of Gentlemen
Where to even start with this preposterously odd dark comedy from the minds of Mark Gatiss , Steve Pemberton , Jeremy Dyson and Reece Shearsmith ? Although a sketch show of sorts, it’s light years away from being light entertainment, as it delves into the lives of the citizens of Royston Vasey with creepy abandon.
It’s absolutely stuffed with memorable characters, from the genuinely unsettling couple who run the local shop (for local people) to officious and pen-obsessed Pauline Campbell-Jones to the toad-loving Uncle Harvey to the deranged circus leader Papa Lazarou.
Almost every role is brilliantly played by the core group of Gatiss, Pemberton and Shearsmith, and while it’s too weird to give you many belly laughs, it’s undeniably brilliant stuff.
All three series and Christmas special are on Netflix, with the first two series in particular remaining essential viewing nearly 20 years on. And the good news is, the team seem set to reunite in the next year or two for another special.
Better Call Saul (Season 3)
Better Call Saul may have begun as “just” a Breaking Bad spinoff, but it’s quickly established itself as a fantastic drama show in its own right. A little breezier in tone than the show that spawned it, but still high on suspense, masterful plotting and conflicted, interesting characters, it’s telling the Saul Goodman story – one which Breaking Bad viewers already know the end of – in a stylish and compelling way.
The third season’s now in full swing (with the entrance of Gus Fring – hey, that’s a rhyme) with new episodes appearing on Netflix every Tuesday.
The Nice Guys
A throwback to the buddy cop action-comedies of the 1980s and 1990s (not surprising, being that it’s directed by Lethal Weapon writer Shane Black), The Nice Guys is a raucous ride through late 70s LA, taking in corrupt government officials, hitmen, porn stars, disco music and big cars. Oh, and it just happens to star a couple of the biggest names in Hollywood.
If you like your films noir with a heavy side serving of irony, great one-liners and lovably flawed characters, The Nice Guys deserves a spot on your streaming list.
The Neon Demon
If Drive is Nicolas Winding Refn’s cult classic turned mainstream masterpiece, The Neon Demon is his “don’t worry, I’m still weird” shout out to fans who want to walk away from a movie not quite sure what it was they just watched, but knowing it was powerful.
An all-out assault on your senses (and possibly your sensibilities), beautifully shot, and at once restrained and shockingly over-the-top, this parable of the LA fashion scene as a (literally) cutthroat world feels more like a Lynchian or Kubrickian horror yarn than a drama. Strong stuff for strong stomachs.
Colony
Earth has been invaded by aliens, and they’re not here to do a spot of sightseeing. With much of the world destroyed, the remaining population live in locked-down cities patrolled by human collaborators who’ve quickly worked out that the best way to survive is to take the aliens’ side.
In short, it’s occupied WWII France transplanted to 21st century Los Angeles, complete with secret tunnels, resistance groups and family members caught on different sides of the fence.
The story’s not particularly original, then, but it is frequently gripping and raises plenty of interesting questions about how you’d behave in similar circumstances.