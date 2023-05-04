All the Star Wars shows and movies available on Disney+

If you’re a Star Wars aficionado, then you’ll probably have Disney+. But it can be difficult to know exactly what’s available on any streaming service.

So here’s an overview of all that Disney+ has to offer for Padawans, Sith Lords and Jedis alike. As you’ll know, Disney+ is the streaming home of all Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and Star shows and movies.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the original theatrical run of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi featuring Jabba the Hutt, speeder bikes, The Emperor and of course the Ewoks.

You can stream Disney+ Originals like Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and global phenomenon The Mandalorian and naturally catch the complete Skywalker Saga, from Luke’s first entrance to Rey’s final battle with Kylo Ren. There are animated favourites too, like The Bad Batch, Star Wars: Rebels and The Clone Wars, plus Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies, the Studio Ghibli short.

New series including Ahsoka and The Acolyte are coming soon, too while brand new for 4 May 2023 are Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, an animated series for a younger audience which follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force plus the second series of Star Wars: Visions, nine new shorts from nine studios from around the globe, including Aardman and Triggerfish.

Here’s our full list of everything Star Wars on Disney Plus.

All the Star Wars movies and shows on Disney+

Shows with an asterisk * are available in Ultra HD and HDR

The complete Skywalker Saga

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)*

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)*

Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi (1983)*

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)*

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)*

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)*

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)*

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)*

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Anthology films

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)*

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Disney+ Original Series

The Mandalorian Series 1, 2 & 3

Obi Wan Kenobi

Andor

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

The Book of Boba Fett

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett

Under the Helmet – the Legacy of Boba Fett

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars: Galaxy of Sounds

Behind the scenes

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

Star Wars: Vehicle Flythroughs

Star Wars: Biomes

Star Wars: Galaxy of Sounds

Obi Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Don’t forget there are loads of BTS clips and deleted scenes available for each movie too!

Animated shows

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Feature

Star Wars: The Clone Wars S1-6

Star Wars: Tales of The Jedi

Star Wars: Rebels S1-4

Star Wars: Rebel Shorts

Star Wars: Visions S1-S2

Star Wars: Resistance

Star Wars: Blips

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny S1-2

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Shorts

Star Wars Vintage Collection Clone Wars 2D Micro Series Ewoks Droids 1-2 Caravan of Courage Ewoks – The Battle for Endor The Story of the Faithful Wookie

Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies

Lego Star Wars: All Stars

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures 1-2

Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales

Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation

Lego Star Wars: Holiday Special

Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises

Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles Raid On Coruscant Race for Holocrons Escape from The Jedi Temple Clash of The Skywalkers Duel of The Skywalkers



