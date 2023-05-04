All the Star Wars shows and movies available on Disney+
Here's an overview of all that Disney+ has to offer for Padawans, Sith Lords and Jedis alike
If you’re a Star Wars aficionado, then you’ll probably have Disney+. But it can be difficult to know exactly what’s available on any streaming service.
So here’s an overview of all that Disney+ has to offer for Padawans, Sith Lords and Jedis alike. As you’ll know, Disney+ is the streaming home of all Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and Star shows and movies.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the original theatrical run of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi featuring Jabba the Hutt, speeder bikes, The Emperor and of course the Ewoks.
You can stream Disney+ Originals like Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and global phenomenon The Mandalorian and naturally catch the complete Skywalker Saga, from Luke’s first entrance to Rey’s final battle with Kylo Ren. There are animated favourites too, like The Bad Batch, Star Wars: Rebels and The Clone Wars, plus Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies, the Studio Ghibli short.
New series including Ahsoka and The Acolyte are coming soon, too while brand new for 4 May 2023 are Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, an animated series for a younger audience which follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force plus the second series of Star Wars: Visions, nine new shorts from nine studios from around the globe, including Aardman and Triggerfish.
Here’s our full list of everything Star Wars on Disney Plus.
All the Star Wars movies and shows on Disney+
Shows with an asterisk * are available in Ultra HD and HDR
The complete Skywalker Saga
- Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)*
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)*
- Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi (1983)*
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)*
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)*
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)*
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)*
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)*
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Anthology films
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)*
- Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)
Disney+ Original Series
- The Mandalorian Series 1, 2 & 3
- Obi Wan Kenobi
- Andor
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian
- The Book of Boba Fett
- Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett
- Under the Helmet – the Legacy of Boba Fett
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- Star Wars: Galaxy of Sounds
Behind the scenes
- Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
- Star Wars: Vehicle Flythroughs
- Star Wars: Biomes
- Star Wars: Galaxy of Sounds
- Obi Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
- Don’t forget there are loads of BTS clips and deleted scenes available for each movie too!
Animated shows
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Feature
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars S1-6
- Star Wars: Tales of The Jedi
- Star Wars: Rebels S1-4
- Star Wars: Rebel Shorts
- Star Wars: Visions S1-S2
- Star Wars: Resistance
- Star Wars: Blips
- Star Wars: Forces of Destiny S1-2
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Shorts
- Star Wars Vintage Collection
- Clone Wars 2D Micro Series
- Ewoks
- Droids 1-2
- Caravan of Courage
- Ewoks – The Battle for Endor
- The Story of the Faithful Wookie
- Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies
- Lego Star Wars: All Stars
- Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales
- Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures 1-2
- Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales
- Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation
- Lego Star Wars: Holiday Special
- Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises
- Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles
- Raid On Coruscant
- Race for Holocrons
- Escape from The Jedi Temple
- Clash of The Skywalkers
- Duel of The Skywalkers
Also check out our guide to the best Star Wars Lego sets, too