7 things the Galaxy Note 8 must do for Samsung to reclaim the smartphone top spot

Given the unfortunate fate of last year's Samsung Galaxy Note 7, the Galaxy Note 8 has a pretty low bar to rise above to be considered a success: it has to still be on the market in a couple months.

The Note 7's infamous exploding battery debacle led to a complete recall of last year's smashing device, leaving the market devoid of a top-end, stylus-centric smartphone for a full year. But Samsung apparently isn't taking any time off, as we expect to see the Galaxy Note 8 unveiled this week.

Not exploding might make the Note 8 a success, but what does Samsung's next super-phone need to do to truly impress us and reclaim its status as one of the absolute best smartphones in the world? Here's what we need to see from Samsung this week.

(Galaxy Note 7 shown in these photos. Lead image: leaked press render)