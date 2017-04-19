Apple iPhone 8: Everything we know so far

>>> It'll (probably) be all-glass

It's very early days, but there are already several shreds of evidence to suggest that 2017's iPhone will be an all-glass affair. Okay, so it'll probably still have a metal frame around its midriff but, whether to differentiate itself from the ever-growing pack of smartphone slabs or to do something special for the iPhone's 10th birthday, several sources are pointing to a glass front-and-back design.

If you're wondering whether that'll be really rather risky, well, it'll probably be properly tough glass, too. It's long been suggested that Apple might stick the sapphire crystal of its Watch on an iPhone - but that might be prohibitively expensive. A more reasonable option could well be to sheath it in Phire, a new, scratch resistant material being developed by Gorilla Glass makers Corning.

It'll be a bit of a glass sandwich, with a polished, stainless steel frame between two slabs of glass, according to the latest leaks. So a lot like earlier iPhone iterations, then.

>>> It might have a curved AMOLED display

Every time a new iPhone comes up for discussion, it's inevitable that speculation about its screen will be near the top of the list. What size, what shape, what spec: all hot topics amongst industry sources and rumour-mongers - and that's as much the case with the next iPhone.

There's growing evidence that the 2017 iPhone will feature a display that's curved in some way - whether at the edges or entirely. Yes, we've heard it before and, yes, we're reluctant to put ourselves out there without more than a patent to go on - but, that said, given the success of Samsung's Edge hardware, now could well be the time for Apple to go bendy.

On the other hand, some have suggested, based on early evidence and the presence of the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro, that secondary displays on the device's edge are as likely as a curved screen. We're now expecting one single display, which is split into two "parts" through software - a 5.15in main screen, and a smaller secondary "function area" beneath it. The screen itself will be around 5.8in, but have much slimmer bezels than the ones we're used to seeing on an iPhone.

What's more, more than one source has suggested we'll see Apple move from its current LCD tech to some form of OLED for its display - whether to facilitate something flexible, or to counteract the added weight of the all-glass body.

>>> It'll be seriously expensive

As if Apple's steadily rising prices haven't already added up so that every new iPhone makes a bigger dent on your bank balance, the iPhone 8 could be the most expensive one yet. Reports suggesting the AMOLED screens Apple will be using cost more to produce than the iPhone 7's LCD display probably mean Apple will be passing that increase on to its customers.

It's all down to Apple wanting to use 3D Touch with AMOLED, which is proving trickier to do than with LCD. That could bump the cost well over US$1000 when the phone eventually arrives.