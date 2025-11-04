Galaxy Watch false high stress warnings are stressing out Samsung fans

Samsung Galaxy Watch owners are reporting an abundance of undue high stress warnings from their smartwatch following a recent software update. Users who say they’re fine claim say they’ve been besieged by high-stress warnings since upgrading to One UI 8 Watch.

On the Galaxy Watch subreddit, a Galaxy Watch 7 owner posting under the username ‘oHomemCansado’ uploaded a snap of one of many “stress high” warnings that weren’t presented when the device was running an older version of the software.

They wrote: “After the last update, my Galaxy Watch 7 is warning me many times per day that I am with high stress level, but I’m pretty sure I’m calm, LOL. I don’t know what happened but before the One UI 8 I didn’t get these warnings (unless I was really stressed).”

Others in the thread, including users of the newer Galaxy Watch 8 devices, agreed with one poster claiming they received them “every single night” before bed. While it’s plausible these users are just really stressed but don’t know it, or being told they’re stressed is having a negative effect, most posters say the warnings only started showing up when they updated the watch.

The Galaxy Watch measures stress by using the heart rate sensor to track heart rate and heart rate variability so it’s possible the algorithm used to determine physiological signs of stress has been tweaked and low readings are triggering the alerts.

Stuff has contacted Samsung to see if it has an answer for why this is happening.