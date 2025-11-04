The Apple TV rebrand includes pleasant new intro music from an Oscar winner

When Apple announced it was dropping the ‘+’ from its streaming service and going with Apple TV it promised a vibrant new identity, and we’re now seeing what that’s all about. As well as a colourful new logo that debuted with the app in iOS 26.1, there’s also a new little tune that’ll play alongside it at the beginning of Apple TV’s movies and TV shows.

The five-second opening jingle was created by the Oscar winning songwriter Finneas Baird O’Connell, Billie Eilish’s big brother. The pair won for What I Was Made For from Barbie in 2024 and No Time To Die from the film of the same name in 2022. Now he has turned his talents to Apple, revealing his shortest work in a post on Instagram.

“Created the new mnemonic for Apple TV,” he wrote on Instagram (via Deadline), alongside a post showing the new logo. “Never thought I’d get to do something like this but I am so honoured and truly couldn’t have enjoyed working on it more. Hope this very short piece of music feels like it matches the things I love about Apple so much –They make such beautiful tools. Lucky to use ’em.”

You can hear the new opening in the video below with Apple promising “this is just the beginning.”

It’s a big week for Apple TV with its next major drama Pluribus premiering on Friday. The show was written and created by Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul mastermind Vince Gilligan.

It stars Rhea Seehorn, who played Saul’s loyal-to-a-fault companion in the latter series, as a police officer named Carol who appears to be the only person not infected with a mysterious happiness virus. All being told the quality of this show is far more important than the opening stings for which we’re sure young Finneas was paid a pretty penny.