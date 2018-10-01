5 reasons why Oculus Quest could be the most exciting thing in VR

While the title might suggest otherwise, Oculus Quest is not an epic VR role-playing game of some sort. No, it's a proper new VR headset from the maker of the Rift, and it's a very big deal.

It's not as powerful as a Rift with a top-end PC attached, but the Oculus Quest has it beat in other key ways. Why? Because it's a completely standalone headset, like this year's Oculus Go, but it's one with proper motion controllers and six degrees-of-freedom tracking. And all-in, it's cheaper than a Rift, HTC Vive, or even PlayStation VR.

The Oculus Quest ships next spring, but there's already plenty of reason to get excited. Here are five reasons why the Quest might be your first (or next) VR headset.