The 23 best Apple TV apps you’ll actually use

When revealing the 2015 Apple TV, Apple CEO Tim Cook bullishly claimed the “future of television is apps”. Which is fine – but that was the present of television at the time, if you owned a smart TV or rival telly box. Yet Apple has always been different. Its smartphones and tablets have far more properly good apps than rival systems. Our hope was Apple’s future for the telly would at least involve some we actually wanted to use.

As it turns out, there’s a lot of junk to fish through on the Apple TV App Store, even if you’re rocking the latest Apple TV 4K, and not that many apps you’d want to use for long. But there are exceptions – and those apps we’re still using (and liking) are listed here. Except for games – we’ve got a companion feature for that: The best games for the new Apple TV.

(Note: all apps are universal, meaning they’ll also install on your mobile Apple devices too, unless otherwise stated.)

Not got one yet? Buy the Apple TV from Currys