Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 6: what’s the difference?

Design & display: face filler

For all the clock-watching and conjecture, Apple didn’t deliver a rumoured redesign with its latest ticker. So there’s no flat-panel aluminium to match its iPhone, iPad and iMac stablemates. Instead, the Series 7 sticks with the proven formula of its predecessors: a square facade with rounded corners, plus a sleek case with curves in all the right places. And like the Series 6, it’s set to ship in titanium, stainless steel or 100% recycled aluminium.

But Apple has introduced a few key tweaks for the Watch Series 7. Most noticeable is the upgraded display: the screen is nearly 20% bigger by area than the one on the front of the Series 6. Yet at 41mm and 45mm, the case dimensions are only ever so slightly larger than on the equivalent versions of the Series 6 (40mm and 44mm respectively).

The trick to this streamlined expansion? Behind the scenes, Apple managed to integrate the touch sensor into the OLED panel. This results in a slimmer, single screen component, allowing the border around the display to shrink by a substantial 40%.

And because of that extra space, the front crystal is more than 50% thicker. Together with a revised glass profile that’s more resistant to cracks (and makes the screen appear as if it wraps around the edges), this makes the Series 7 the most durable Apple Watch to date. Plus IP6X dust-resistance means its body is beach ready.

As for the always-on Retina display itself, it’s now 70% brighter indoors, while Apple reckons you can fit up to 50% more text on screen – although the truth of that claim will depend on your font size settings.