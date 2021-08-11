Even if the next big Fitbit device – which is already confirmed to use Wear OS – ends up with similar-looking software, you still get plenty of Samsung specific extras with the Galaxy Watch 4. Samsung Fit is probably the highlight.

This offers a huge array of workout modes and, from our brief tour, it looks like there’s a lot of great stuff. The running mode has some gait analysis (as seen on the Galaxy Watch 3), you get a Running Coach and a proper rep counter for wannabe weightlifters. We’ll look deeper into this in our full review, but first impressions point towards a strong contender for best exercise smartwatch.

Body Composition is one of the headline arrivals. It works a bit like a smartwatch ECG: you put two fingers on the metal side buttons, which forms a circuit as there’s another point of contact on the watch’s underside. Wait around 30 seconds for the Galaxy Watch 4 to do its calculations and you’ll see a readout of your body fat composition, how much water weight you’re carrying and how heavy your bones are. This works much like a body fat scale, sending tiny electrical signals around your body.

We tried running it a half dozen times. While the water and bone weight figures varied quite a bit, the body fat ones, to our shame, stayed pretty consistent throughout. There’s definitely some potential to get a bit too obsessed with this figure, but it’s a much better way to see the results of a lifestyle changes than simply weighing yourself every week. Weight and BMI don’t tell you the whole story. But weight, BMI, VO2 Max, resting heart rate and body fat percentage? Now we’re getting somewhere.

Samsung also says the Galaxy Watch 4 will let you take part in workouts streamed to your TV, complete with on-screen health metrics like heart rate. We could have seen this Apple Fitness+ copycat coming a mile off. We haven’t tried it yet, but Samsung is going to have a tough job coming up with something as good the Cupertino solution. Fingers crossed.

If battery life to trample the Galaxy Watch 3 was top of your list, you may be disappointed. Samsung says the watches will last up to 40 hours, but we don’t yet know whether this figure will vary for smaller models. It usually does.