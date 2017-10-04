11 things you need to know about the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

If Google's got any advantage over smartphone rivals such as Apple and Samsung, it lies in its software.

With that in mind, Google's sensibly packed its new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones with tons of the stuff. They'll run the new Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, obviously, but will also feature new and innovative ways to interact with Google Assistant and will pack the exciting new Google Lens tech.

Not that they're lacking in hardware appeal either, with exciting camera upgrades and enough power to compete with the best. Here's all you need to know about them.